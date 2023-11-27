Victor Vector: How Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama's progress is rounding into form after 5 weeks

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

But first a few words ...

It is around this time of the season that many of the most-hyped prospects began to find their NBA footing. They had played 15-20 games, the equivalent of half a college or European season. They were beginning to discover how their talents could translate at the highest level, and their teammates were learning how they could amplify those talents, so long as each organization was invested in fostering a winning environment.

Only, the San Antonio Spurs' approach is bringing into focus an interesting NBA development. Only five of these rookies' teams won fewer than seven games to this point, and four of them are among the six most recent draft picks. Teams are bottoming out so low that it takes years to rebuild them, and front offices are fine with it. Add more high-end draft picks during construction, and develop everyone on the same timeline.

It makes sense, since rookies in the one-and-done era need so much seasoning. Why rush the process?

Fan bases have been groomed to accept this practice as the best way to build a contender, and it can succeed. The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the years after they selected Kevin Durant, and in their second season together as a trio they formed the foundation of a 55-win conference finalist. OKC is currently running the same playbook after three more appearances in the lottery.

Except, not everyone can identify talent as well as Thunder general manager Sam Presti. The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Dajuan Wagner and Luke Jackson in the years before and after landing LeBron James, so they instead cobbled together enough veterans who could meet James on his rise to superstardom, and they forged a 50-win NBA finalist by his fourth season. The Los Angeles Clippers selected Eric Gordon and Al-Farouq Aminu — two bona fide NBA players — in the years before and after drafting Blake Griffin, and it was not until they traded both in a deal for prime Chris Paul that they transformed into a 50-win contender.

It can work either way, but we should start wondering which path the Spurs will take on Wembanyama's ascent. Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan have all shown promise as potential building blocks, but are we sure they will be on the roster when (if?) Wembanyama helms a serious playoff threat?

Wembanyama is 19 years old and (through 17 games) the same player he was last season in Europe, where he submitted as many forgettable performances as he did outstanding ones, and he inefficiently produced some impressive averages. Check out where he ranks on this list, and we can have no long-term concerns.

Still, the advanced statistics are alarming. His player efficiency rating, win shares per 48 minutes and box plus/minus are among the worst of these phenoms, and that too may be a product of his surroundings. The 6-foot-9 Sochan's much-discussed transition from power forward to point guard has undoubtedly been an impediment to winning. The latest numbers: The Spurs are +6.7 points per 100 meaningful possessions when Tre Jones is Wembanyama's point guard, and -23.4 when he is not, according to Cleaning the Glass.

San Antonio is tying Wembanyama's first-year progress to Sochan more than feels comfortable. The good news for Spurs fans: Either path to progress — collective development or a pivot to veteran reinforcements — can lead to contention within a few short years. On the flip side, if Sochan does not develop into a winning primary playmaker, will Wembanyama's impact on winning wait until that position is figured out?

We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

Without further ado, the Victor Vector rankings: Week 1 (16th) • Week 2 (6th) • Week 3 (6th) • Week 4 (5th) • Week 5 ...

20. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03: 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 17 games (10-7): 176-99-18-4-24, 28 TO (68-105 FG, 0-0 3P, 40-57 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 318.5

19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08: 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 17 games (3-14): 347-74-36-19-18, 58 TO (122-300 FG, 23-77 3P, 80-98 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 414

18. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86: 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 17 games (4-13): 314-137-28-15-28, 47 TO (118-254 FG, 0-1 3P, 78-99 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 460.95

17. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82: 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 17 games (8-9): 358-51-134-36*-3*, 71* TO (128-283 FG, 2-14* 3P, 100-145 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 496.4

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

16. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11: 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 17 games (3-14): 328-194-40-12-9, 43 TO (127-248 FG, 0-1 3P, 74-130 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 503.9

15. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97: 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 17 games (7-10): 323-70-99-34-7, 76 TO (107-257 FG, 30-77 3P, 79-119 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 506.6

14. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95: 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 17 games (8-9): 313-87-67-30-18, 40 TO (112-227 FG, 3-12 3P, 86-106 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 510.35

13. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98: 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 17 games (10-7): 266-191-32-10-41, 55 TO (115-202 FG, 0-2 3P, 36-77 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 528.85

12. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85: 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 17 games (12-5): 298-188-22-16-38, 51 TO (122-244 FG, 0-0 3P, 54-96 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 529.2

11. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19: 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 17 games (8-9): 328-118-70-15-5, 65 TO (116-256 FG, 41-107 3P, 55-71 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 536.55

10. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04: 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 17 games (4-13): 298-119-109-20-12, 64 TO (116-277 FG, 15-46 3P, 51-73 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 546.1

9. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80: 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 17 games (12-5): 275-103-102-33-8, 43 TO (102-184 FG, 0-1 3P, 71-90 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 555.7

8. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06: 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 17 games (8-9): 272-95-113-34-1, 43 TO (92-215 FG, 12-48 3P, 76-92 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 561.75

7. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84: 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 17 games (7-10): 361-204-36-10-41, 56 TO (150-280 FG, 0-1 3P, 61-89 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 617.75

6. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80: 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 17 games (13-4): 322-173-79-33-15, 62 TO (129-271 FG, 6-17 3P, 58-68 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 630.55

5. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92: 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 17 games (8-9): 324-239-36-14-48, 70 TO (118-254 FG, 0-0 3P, 88-128 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 634.2

4. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85: 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 17 games (8-9): 446-95-72-48-29, 64 TO (164-332 FG, 2-7 3P, 116-136 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 647.1

3. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24: 19.2 PTS (43/28/82), 9.5 REB, 2.6 AST (3.6 TO), 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.3 PER, 52.3 TS%, -.0008 WS/48, -1.6 BPM

Through 17 games (3-14): 326-162-44-22-45, 61 TO (120-279 FG, 25-91 3P, 61-74 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 647.95

2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90: 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 17 games (12-5): 387-218-27-29-44, 58 TO (128-232 FG, 0-0 3P, 131-185 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 693.35

1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93: 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 17 games (8-9): 381-252-23-17-63, 70 TO (112-210 FG, 0-0 3P, 71-129 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 5): 706.25