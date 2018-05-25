  • Florida judge rules patients may smoke medical marijuana

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Leon County circuit court judge has ruled that patients who are approved to use medical marijuana are allowed to smoke it.

    WFTV legal expert Bill Sheaffer said the ruling currently applies only to the North Florida circuit where it was heard.

    Related Headlines

    The state can decide to appeal the judge's ruling. The case could first go to an appellate court or straight to the Florida Supreme Court, where it will likely be decided for the entire state.

    Read: Judge to decide Florida ban on smokable medical marijuana

    Orlando trial lawyer John Morgan largely bankrolled the initiative to legalize smokable medical marijuana.

    Channel 9 discussed the ruling with Morgan Friday afternoon. Watch Samantha Manning's report on Channel 9 Eyewitness News to learn how soon the ruling could go into effect.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    Read: Police: Man delivers marijuana to wrong car, gets arrested

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida judge rules patients may smoke medical marijuana

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump steering clear of messy House immigration fight

  • Headline Goes Here

    Giuliani: White House wants briefing on classified info

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump makes it easier to fire federal workers for misconduct

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'