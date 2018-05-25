Florida judge rules patients may smoke medical marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Leon County circuit court judge has ruled that patients who are approved to use medical marijuana are allowed to smoke it.
WFTV legal expert Bill Sheaffer said the ruling currently applies only to the North Florida circuit where it was heard.
The state can decide to appeal the judge's ruling. The case could first go to an appellate court or straight to the Florida Supreme Court, where it will likely be decided for the entire state.
Orlando trial lawyer John Morgan largely bankrolled the initiative to legalize smokable medical marijuana.
Channel 9 discussed the ruling with Morgan Friday afternoon. Watch Samantha Manning's report on Channel 9 Eyewitness News to learn how soon the ruling could go into effect.
#MedicalMarijuana is now able to be smoked in Florida! #NoSmokeIsAJoke— John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) May 25, 2018
