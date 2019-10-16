0 House overwhelming rebukes Trump over Syria withdrawal

Angered by the outbreak of violence and a Turkish military invasion in areas of northern Syria held by U.S. forces until just last week, members of both parties joined in the House on Wednesday to deliver a clear rebuke of President Trump as lawmakers easily approved a resolution denouncing the policy change.

"This is one of those rare moments in Congress where we see both sides coming together," said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), as the House voted 354-60 for the resolution.

The plan decried 'an abrupt withdrawal of United States military personnel from certain parts of Northeast Syria,' saying the resulting change 'is beneficial to adversaries of the United States government, including Syria, Iran, and Russia.'

The 354-60 House vote to oppose the president's action on Syria had unanimous Democratic support and won 129 (!) Republicans.



Here are the 60 Republicans who voted with Trump 👇 pic.twitter.com/vMquJVncxh — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 16, 2019

"President Trump's decision to pull hastily out of Syria has caused a humanitarian disaster, endangers our Kurdish allies, and could cause the resurgence of ISIS," said Rep. David Trone (D-MD).

"The President has demonstrated complete disregard for the harmful implications that his erratic decision-making will have on our troops," tweeted Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO).

Even among GOP lawmakers who don't like these type of overseas deployments for the U.S. military, there was the overwhelming sense that the President had hastily decided to withdraw, leaving a vacuum which only benefits Russia and its Syrian allies, along with the Islamic State.

After the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lumped additional criticism on the White House, when a briefing for lawmakers on the situation in Syria was scrapped.

"I am deeply concerned that the White House has canceled an all-Member classified briefing on the dangerous situation the President has caused in Syria, denying the Congress its right to be informed as it makes decisions about our national security," Pelosi said.

In the Senate it was much the same, as lawmakers in both parties spent much of Wednesday expressing their outrage over the President's decision, baffled that he would unravel years of work with a minimal number of U.S. troops to hem in Syria and the Islamic State - while partnering with Kurdish forces in the region.

Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "This is the most screwed up decision I've seen since I have been in Congress."



Full video here: https://t.co/r8iilPZ6cE pic.twitter.com/h0QIJz7f99 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 16, 2019

"Withdrawal of U.S. troops gave Turkey a green light to go into Syria," said Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT).

At the White House, the President denied that he had given Turkish leaders the green light - but a White House statement issued when Mr. Trump's withdrawal was announced clearly stated that the U.S. expected Turkey to move forces into Northern Syria.

"I want to get out of the Middle East," the President said on Wednesday.

