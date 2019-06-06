John Delaney, 56, is a former congressman from Maryland. He has rolled out a rural-focus policy that includes proposals to strengthen family farmers and infrastructure, a plan that could play well in the battleground Rust Belt states won by President Donald Trump in 2016. However, he is not well-known across the country.
