WASHINGTON — Senators want to scuttle President Donald Trump's order to retrofit new aircraft carriers with old steam catapults to launch fighter jets, a directive that would cost billions of taxpayer dollars and could even blunt the lethality of America's most advanced warships.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the Mississippi Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, put it plainly at a hearing Tuesday: "Returning to steam is a nonstarter, and everybody needs to understand that."

Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee also made clear their opposition to Trump's steam catapult directive in the 2027 defense appropriations bill, which was released Monday. The bill would direct the Navy to provide a report on the effectiveness of the new, magnetically powered catapult system that shoots fighter jets off the deck of carriers versus the old steam-powered one.

“The Committee is concerned that such a major redesign would result in many billions of dollars in additional costs and many years in program schedule delays,” Republican lawmakers wrote in an explanatory statement about Trump's order.

The pushback in the waning days of the Republican-controlled Congress is a notable rebuke to one of Trump's pet issues. He claimed that the magnetic catapults "didn't work" during remarks in the Oval Office last year, issued the memo in August directing a return to the old steam system and has a long history of railing against the technology.

It comes as the Republican president tries to convince Congress to pass his $1.5 trillion defense budget before the end of the year. Democrats will take control of the House and Senate on Jan. 3, setting the stage for battles over spending in Washington.

Republican senators push back on Trump's steam catapult order

In a statement accompanying the defense spending bill, Republicans on the Appropriations Committee targeted Trump's steam catapult order and warned against "such significant programmatic shifts without substantive analysis, justification, and Congressional approval.”

The statement also noted what lawmakers and experts have been saying: The fighting in Iran appeared to show that the new electromagnetic system on the nation's most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, launched more planes in less time and with fewer sailors than the steam catapults of older carriers.

The new technology also appeared to demonstrate greater “combat lethality than previous generation carriers,” the GOP lawmakers said.

Navy confirmation hearing touches on the launch system

The steam catapult issue came up Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is considering Trump’s nomination of acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao to permanently take the top civilian job.

Under questioning from Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, Cao appeared to stand behind Trump's directive, arguing that including the new system, along with electromagnetically driven elevators, was “delaying our carriers by seven years.”

“I’m trying to accelerate that,” he added.

While the new systems experienced development delays during the USS Ford's construction, Navy leaders have praised their performance and maintenance following the carrier's recent deployment to the Middle East.

Imposing changes to the Ford-class design appears to continue what the administration's own assessment found to be one of the issues facing American shipbuilding. Trump's August memo noted that the Navy's constant design changes "have resulted in cost growth, delays, and cancellations."

“The Navy shall not impose iterative design changes upon the original mature parent designs,” the memo declared.

When asked about the pushback to the directive, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said: “President Trump has revitalized America’s shipbuilding industry, which is essential to the national security and economic prosperity of the United States. President Trump has fixed critical long-term issues in Navy shipbuilding, and will continue to restore American maritime dominance.”

Cao's support for Trump's order seemed in contrast to the acting Navy secretary's arguments earlier in the hearing, when he touted his decision to halt all engineering changes to the Navy's new frigates to keep that program on track.

When asked about the contradicting testimony, Lt. Cmdr. Adagray Willis, a spokeswoman for Cao, said Cao would work with the White House, Pentagon, Congress and the defense industry "to ensure ours remains the fiercest Navy in the world.”

At the hearing, Kaine spoke out against Trump’s steam directive and noted his conversations with sailors on the flight deck of the USS Ford who spoke “very highly” of the new system. Kaine represents the Ford’s homeport of Norfolk as well as the city headquartering the only company building U.S. aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding.

“I do hope you’ll consider the experience of those who’ve been operating these launches on the Ford before you decide to go down on a path that will be more expensive and less capable,” Kaine told Cao.

Trump has long championed the steam system

Trump's August directive to remove the electromagnetic system and return to steam raised concerns about costs as well as the difficulty of maintaining the older systems, which need more sailors to operate them.

His ire with the new technology goes back to at least 2017 in his first term, when he claimed the new system is “not good” and “doesn’t have the power” of the older, steam systems.

“You’re going to goddamned steam,” Trump said in an interview with Time magazine. The topic has frequently come up since then at rallies and other events.

In April, Cao's predecessor, Secretary John Phelan, announced the Navy was reviewing the design and costs of the Ford-class aircraft carrier and was not ruling out canceling future versions of its design.

The newest Chinese aircraft carriers employ electromagnetic catapults, and France said it plans to use the system on its new carrier.

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