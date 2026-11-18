ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — This year’s event is the organization’s largest yet in Orange County. For the first time, the conference spans two wings of the Orange County Convention Center, adding about 250 exhibitors compared with last year.

The conference comes during a busy period for Central Florida’s theme park industry, with several projects underway across the region’s major resorts.

At the same time, the industry is navigating economic challenges. A recent report from the Themed Entertainment Association found global theme park attendance declined across the board in 2025.

Jakob Wahl, president and CEO of IAAPA, said the attractions industry often reflects broader economic conditions.

“The attractions industry is just a reflection of what happens in the global economy,” Wahl said. “And, you know, there were some headwinds this year, but still, even in the economic crisis moments where people are concerned about inflation, about economic pressure, we usually have many people actually going to attractions because they want to forget about the daily concerns.”

Just a few months ago, Channel 9 reported on record-high ticket prices at Orlando-area theme parks.

But Wahl said the industry is moving toward offering different options for different budgets as families deal with higher costs.

“For us as an industry, it is important to be accommodating because we want to offer families to have a fun day out,” Wahl said. “And that is where you see our members actually responding with different offers in the market.”

He acknowledged that rising costs extend well beyond theme parks.

“Unfortunately, everything gets more expensive in life. And I think we see that every day when going to the supermarket,” Wahl said. “At the same time, I think with the right planning, you actually can still save.”

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