0
Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall Of Veterinary Ophthalmic Products
Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is voluntarily recalling the Veterinary ophthalmic drug products and lots, within expiry, identified below. This recall is only for the specific lots listed. No other lots are being recalled.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}