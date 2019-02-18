0
Chukar Cherries Expands Recall Of Amaretto Rainier Ultra Dark Chocolate Cherries Pouches Due To
February 18, 2019, Chukar Cherries of Prosser, WA is recalling 7.5oz Amaretto Rainier Ultra Dark Chocolate Cherries because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
