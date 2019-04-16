0
Hercules Candy LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in Cashew Brittle Bits
Hercules Candy LLC . of East Syracuse, NY, is recalling its 4 ounce packages of Cashew Brittle Bits because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
The recalled Cashew Brittle Bits were distributed from the brick and mortar retail in East Syracuse and nationally through the website www.herculescandy.com.
