  • Mondelēz Global LLC Conducts Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of Cheese Nips (11 oz. Box)

    Updated:
    Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Cheese Nips (11 oz. Box) product in the United States due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of pr

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories