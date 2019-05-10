0
Norbrook Laboratories Limited Expands Recall of Veterinary Products
Norbrook Laboratories Limited of Newry, Northern Ireland is expanding the recall of subcutaneous injectable drug products that began in early March 2019. Norbrook is adding to the recall four lots of Enroflox® 100 Injection (enrofloxacin), two lots of Noromectin® Injection (ivermectin) and one lot o
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}