0 Scattered showers develop inland; tropical disturbance steady

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 11 p.m.

The evening will remain calm.

The tropical disturbance over the western Caribbean has a 70 percent chance of development once it enters the Gulf of Mexico. If this system does develop further and is named, it would be called Alberto.

For this to happen the system must have at least 39 mph winds and a well-defined center of circulation.

Regardless development, expect heavy showers and storms this holiday weekend in Florida.

Wednesday PM update:

(Sub)Tropical Depression likely to form this weekend.

Chance of formation: 70%

What it means for Florida: Wet Memorial Day Weekend.#WFTV #Florida #Orlando pic.twitter.com/1YfkgOC0gD — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 23, 2018

5:00 p.m.

The temperatures have remained warmer Wednesday afternoon reaching the upper-80s across much of Central Florida. A few scattered showers had developed inland, they will quickly diminish after sunset.

Tonight, party cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to the low-70s. Thursday, similar dry conditions, with a chance for afternoon showers and storms, mainly inland.

Both GFS and EURO show rain for us from #90L, but with EURO having a more westerly track through the Gulf, our overall amounts may be lower. The GFS is very close to Florida but this may be too far east and thus rain amounts too high. Monitoring! pic.twitter.com/plb7kVyEZi — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 23, 2018

Tropical moisture will reappear with vengeance starting Friday through the holiday weekend. The latest forecast calls for rain total between 4 to 6 inches and some areas receiving slightly higher amounts, where the showers become more persistent.

There will likely be flood watches in effect this weekend across much of Central Florida, as the ground is already saturated. Make sure to have our free WFTV weather app downloaded in your mobile device to receive flood watches and warnings as soon as they are issued. Download here.

1 p.m.

It's a sunny day across Central Florida, the lack of clouds will allow the temps to rise into the upper-80s.

Most of the moisture and clouds have come closer to the tropical disturbance and drier air has filtered in over much of the state.

The day's heating can develop some isolated storms over the afternoon.

FINALLY SOME SUN! Sparkling in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/qt5psUBjs3 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 23, 2018

11 a.m.

As momentary sun returns to the Sunshine State, Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking a tropical disturbance that will impact your Memorial Day weekend.

The tropical disturbance now has a 60 percent chance of developing, according to the National Hurricane Center.

8am Update: There is now a 60% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days from the area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean. This will being heavy rain and potential flood threat again to Central Florida this weekend. pic.twitter.com/TUC9Pbvt2j — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 23, 2018

Regardless of whether it develops, Channel 9 meteorologists Brian Shields and Rusty McCranie said Central Florida will see heavy rain over the Memorial Day weekend.

5 a.m.

Wednesday will bring more wet weather to Central Florida. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields there is a 50-50 chance for showers and storms.

We will also see some sunshine and it will feel hotter, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Shields also said there is a higher chance for rain this weekend. Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that’s expected to bring several more inches of rain for Memorial Day weekend.

