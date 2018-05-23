  • Blame it on the rain: Snakes seek drier ground in Florida

    ORLANDO, Fla. AP - While rain falls on Florida, snakes are slithering for drier ground.

    Snake expert Bob Cross told a local news outlet that he caught a venomous Cottonmouth Monday on a sidewalk in his community near Orlando. He said it's the third water moccasin he's captured in the past two weeks.

    A lot of non-venomous snakes, including black racers, are also moving around, looking for dry conditions.

    Cross said you can blame it on the rain. He said rainy days have pushed the snakes out of the holes where they live and from other places they tend to hide.

    He said residents near wooded areas or lakes should be especially cautious, adding that snakes may be on sidewalks or driveways.

