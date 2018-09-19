0 Students raise concern over sex offenders living near UCF amid attack investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. - As deputies search for the man they said attacked a woman near the University of Central Florida, students and families are raising concerns about the number of sex offenders living in the area.

Channel 9 found six registered sex offenders living within a mile of the site of the attack.

Deputies said a man grabbed a woman by the arm, threw her to the ground and attempted to sexually batter her at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on Sterling University Lane.

“I'm probably a little bit more afraid," said a student.

Deputies released a picture from surveillance video of a man who they consider a suspect in the case.

Please RT. This man is a suspect in an attempted sexual battery near #UCF. Call Crimeline with info: 1-800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/BL1GGL9eir — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) September 14, 2016

Deputies believe the man lives in the area.

"If we ever have to walk back here, we have to use the buddy system because you never know who is back there," said student Frank Suarez.

One of the sex offenders living in the area was convicted of sexual battery on a victim under 16.

Many residents said they did not know about the sex offenders living in the area.

Housing sponsored by the school, such as the Marquee apartments, has a policy against housing sex offenders.

"When they (parents) sign up their child in student housing, they expect them to have protection and stuff like that," a student said.

Students said they would like to see streetlights added in the area.

Orange County said it has no plans to do that.

UCF said it has campus officers patrolling the area more often.

