$1 million nationwide warrant issued for Washington man sought in beheading death

Charges have been amended against a Washington man sought by police in the beheading death of a woman on Camano Island.
Jacob Gonzales is now charged with domestic violence murder in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon, Island County Sheriff officials said Friday.
The decapitated body of Katherine Cunningham, 26, was found near a hillside bunker on the south end of Camano Island in March.
Police said a samurai sword was recovered from the trunk of Cunningham's stolen car, which was abandoned near Yreka, California.
The sword underwent biological evidence testing, which recovered Cunningham's blood on the blade of the sword and Gonzales' DNA on the hilt.
The charges against Gonzales were amended accordingly.
Police said a $1 million nationwide warrant is in effect for Gonzales, whose whereabouts are still not known.
Gonzales is believed to be armed and investigators warned the public not to approach him. He's described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}