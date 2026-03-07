Mom speaks out after teens arrested in alleged plot to kill son at Lake Brantley High

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police arrested two students at Lake Brantley High School after discovering a plot to kill a 15-year-old boy in a campus bathroom.

Investigators identified the students as Isabelle Valdez and Lois Lippert, who allegedly brought a knife to school to carry out the attack.

The plot was uncovered after a student tipster alerted authorities, leading police to find a knife and an apology note to parents inside Valdez’s bag.

Investigators reported the girls shared an obsession with the Sandy Hook shooter and intended to kill the victim because they believed he resembled the gunman. According to police reports, the girls planned to use the victim’s blood in a ritual to “bring back to life” the Hook shooter.

Jenifer, the mother of the teen and who also works as a speech-language pathologist at the school, said she must walk past the bathroom where the attack was planned every day.

She described the emotional toll as a constant struggle that has affected her ability to sleep and eat. “I was destroyed and I still am. It is never going to be the same,” Jenifer said. “When you read the report and how planned out it was...it is very hard. I have broken down a lot. I still break down at work. I still have fear.”

According to investigators, the girls had been stalking the boy since September. They allegedly memorized his schedule and took photos of him, including setting up a TikTok account dedicated to the Hook shooter that featured the boy’s images.

Jenifer said the girls planned to ambush her son after his third-period break. “Our sense of safety and security has been completely turned upside down,” Jenifer said.

The mother credited a student tipster for preventing the violence. Police said the student reported the plot after hearing the girls discussing their plans.

Jenifer described the student as a hero who provided a critical 20-minute window for administrators and Altamonte Springs police to intervene.

“The hero of this story is the tipster, and that person is the hero of my life story. And I have told them that,” Jenifer said. “This person literally saved my son’s life, and it’s the most impactful statement I can make.”

Jenifer also issued a warning to other parents about the influence of social media and unmonitored apps. She noted that her son, a freshman who works with special needs students, did not even know the girls who targeted him.

“As an educator and a mom, I have seen social media destroy families, destroy relationships,” Jenifer said. “It’s important that parents understand what their kids are doing, what the online presence looks like. School is not going to be a place for your children are always safe and that they will be able to be taken care of. They have to have parents talking to them.”

The families of the two girls are scheduled to appear in court next week to provide statements. Jenifer said she plans to attend the proceedings and review evidence, which reportedly includes drawings of her son and details of the planned attack.

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family as they work to restore a sense of safety and move forward after the traumatic experience.

