2 more suspects identified in shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion

Authorities in Florida are asking for help finding two men indicted on murder charges connected to last month’s killing of rapper Jahseh Onfroy, better known by his stage name of XXXTentacion.
Onfroy, 20, was shot and killed on June 18 in an apparent robbery attempt as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, according to Broward County sheriff’s deputies. Two men have been arrested on charges of murder and armed robbery in connection to the attack while two other men, identified as 20-year-old Trayvon Newsom and 22-year-old Robert Allen, remained at large Monday.
Investigators said Newsome and 22-year-old Michael Boatwright were armed when they confronted Onfroy in broad daylight on June 18. Boatwright was charged with first-degree murder July 10. He had been jailed since July 5 on charges that were not related to the shooting, deputies said.
Dedrick Williams, 22, was also arrested in connection with the robbery. He is believed to have had an “active part” in Onfroy’s death, deputies said in an arrest warrant obtained by the Palm Beach Post.
Authorities said Onfroy was fatally shot after at least one man opened fire on him outside RIVA Motorsports on June 18. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Authorities continue to investigate.
