Adam Lambert, Queen announce limited Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS - Adam Lambert is joining Queen for a 10-date residency in Las Vegas.
KTNV reported that the “American Idol” alum and glam rock band are doing shows on the strip throughout September.
The stint is a reunion of sorts for the surviving members of the band and Lambert. They performed “We Are the Champions” on “Idol” in 2009.
The limited engagement show, called “The Crown Jewels,” will be at Park Theater at the MGM in Las Vegas starting Sept. 1, EW.com reported.
“I’m so excited to help share ‘The Crown Jewels’ with the Strip,” Lambert said in a statement. “You’ll be humming them all night!”
Coming to Vegas September 1st-22nd... See you at the Park Theater!! Tickets go on sale for the fan club on Tuesday (keep an eye on your emails 🤗) and public on sales start Friday!! @officialqueenmusic pic.twitter.com/DOpNOEqaFJ— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 7, 2018
.@QueenWillRock + @adamlambert Announce Las Vegas Run this September! Full details @ https://t.co/bgPT1Yueqh pic.twitter.com/maU41Cjpd3— Queen (@QueenWillRock) May 7, 2018
Tickets go on sale Friday at 7 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $79 to $350. More information is at QueenOnline.com and AdamOfficial.com.
