Amazon Prime offers in-store discounts at Whole Foods

Amazon Prime members can now save 10 percent on sale items and weekly discounts on popular items at Whole Foods Market stores, according to a company press release.
The program is currently available in all Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods Market 365 stores in Florida. The program will expand to all Whole Foods stores nationwide this summer, Amazon announced.
To get the deal, Amazon Prime members need to download the Whole Foods Market app, sign in with their Amazon account and scan the app's Prime Code or register a phone number to enter at checkout.
Amazon Prime members shopping at Whole Foods will see discounted prices on popular items like salmon, kale, organic chicken and ground beef.
Amazon acquired Whole Foods in August last year in a deal valued at approximately $13.7 billion.
