Arizona Diamondbacks reliever pitches in to deliver groceries

PHOENIX - Archie Bradley is used to pitching in when the Arizona Diamondbacks need some relief help.
So it was a simple matter for the right-hander to provide some relief at an Arizona grocery store, The Arizona Republic reported.
Bradley went around Fry’s Marketplace in north Phoenix on Thursday, bagging groceries for shoppers who had signed up for the store’s ClickList delivery service. The service allows customers to buy groceries online and then have store employees load the food into their cars.
"To be able to order your groceries online, pull up and have them delivered straight to you is an amazing experience," Bradley told the Republic.
After bagging the groceries, Bradley delivered them on a cart to surprised customers in the parking lot, the Republic reported. Each customer also received free cases of Bodyarmor water and SuperDrink, the newspaper reported. Bradley was representing Bodyarmor on Thursday, and said he had some jitters while delivering the goods to customers.
"I think I probably just got docked a little bit for bringing out the wrong order. I'm going to take responsibility as captain of this team,” Bradley joked to the Republic. “That's my fault.”
