Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum separate; internet declares, 'Love is dead'

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - Actors Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating, the couple tweeted Monday night.

    "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," their joint statement read. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

    According to The Associated Press, the pair, who met during filming of the 2006 movie "Step Up," were married for almost nine years and have one daughter, 4-year-old Everly.

    Distressed fans flocked to Twitter to mourn the couple's split.

