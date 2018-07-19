Chick-fil-A discontinuing Cow Calendar after this year

Chick-fil-A will no longer offer its Cow Calendar to customers after 2018.
The company is instead moving more focus on its mobile app, Chick-fil-A One, which offers deals to customers after a number of purchases are registered through the app.
“We have made the difficult decision to retire our annual Cow Calendars at the end of 2018,” the company said in FAQs for the calendar on its website. “We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A, including Chick-fil-A One (app) which will have some exciting updates coming this August. For guests who purchased the calendar as a holiday gift, we will offer new Chick-fil-A gift cards to purchase in restaurants this holiday season.”
Those who have the calendar were notified of its retirement via email, and many took to Twitter to express their disappointment.
Not to be dramatic but @ChickfilA getting rid of the Cow Calendar is the worst thing to ever happen to me pic.twitter.com/t9FOG51Ziz— Katie Cregge (@ktcregge3) July 18, 2018
@ChickfilA You have managed to get rid of EVERYTHING good, coleslaw, chicken salad, the brownie and now the calendar. What next..........?You will NO longer be my go to lunch spot, super disappointed— Lindsey Leverett (@alwayslate2thep) July 19, 2018
I just got an email that the ChickFilA Cow Calendar is going away and Im confused and devastated and I need to know how Im going to afford my addiction anymore.— Alli Yeomans (@CoachBromans) July 18, 2018
