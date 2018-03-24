FBI identifies man who crashed gate at Travis Air Force Base in California

The FBI identified a man who was killed in a fiery crash after his vehicle “gained unauthorized access” onto Travis Air Force Base in northern California, CNN reported Friday.
Hafiz Kazi, 51, was originally from India and had lived in the United States since 1993. He was a legal resident, FBI Special Agent Sean Ragan said at a news conference. Authorities have not announced a motive, but Ragan said it does not appear to be terrorism-related, CNN reported.
Ragan said a Kia minivan drove through the base’s main gate about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The vehicle crashed and began to burn, CNN reported. No shots were fired and an autopsy is pending, CNN reported.
Investigators discovered five propane tanks, three phones, gas cans, several lighters and a gym bag inside the car, Ragan said.
The base houses 7,000 active military personnel and 3,700 civilians, The Los Angeles Times reported. It is located about 55 miles north of San Francisco.
