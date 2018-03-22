  • Girl, bored with sister's soccer game, makes 65-million-year-old fossil find

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BEND, Ore. - An Oregon girl decided digging in the dirt was more her speed than watching her big sister’s JV soccer game. And that decision turned into a major discovery.

    Naomi Vaughan found something that she called her “Moana rock” after it reminded her of the Heart of Te Fiti from the hit Disney film, last year, CNN reported.

    The “Moana rock” turned out to be something that dated back at least 65 million years.

    It was actually an ancient fossil called an ammonite. Ammonites are extinct marine invertebrates, CNN reported.

    Paleontologists told Oregon Live that they’re not normally found in Bend, but have been discovered more than 80 miles away.

    One paleontologist believes it came from an area further away, a town of Suplee, 112 miles east of Bend, Oregon Live reported. He believes that either there was a family connection between the two towns or that the fossil came from a school collection. 

    And while well-preserved ammonite fossils can fetch big bucks -- up to thousands of dollars, Vaughan’s sample may be worth about $10 or $20.

    Vaughan plans on keeping her find, Oregon Live reported.

