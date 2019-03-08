  • Here is how you can watch '90210' reruns

    By: Katy Camp

    ORLANDO, Fla. - "Mad, bad and dangerous to know."

    That's how Luke Perry's character, Dylan McKay, introduced himself to mid '90s America on the beloved teen drama  "Beverly Hills, 90210" Perry, with his chiseled jawline, leather jacket and that vintage Porsche, he became his generation's James Dean. 

    This combination photo shows cast members of the "Beverly Hills 90210" series, from top left, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and bottom row from left, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Jason Priestley. The original stars of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” are set to return to FOX in a six-episode event series, "90210." (AP Photo)
    Perry died Monday at the age of 52 in Los Angeles. He suffered a stroke and his family made the decision to take him off of life support.

    IMDB.com lists 95 acting credits for Perry, but he is best known for his 10 seasons on the popular drama about America's most famous ZIP code. "Beverly Hills, 90210" aired from 1990 through 2000. Fans who want to relive their teenage nostalgia have many options to watch the reruns. 

     

    Streaming:

    • A subscription to the streaming service Hulu
    • A subscription to Amazon Prime
    • CBS All Access offers the first season online
    • SlingTV 

    DVDs:

     

    You can also check the listings provided by TV Guide by clicking here.

     

