Here is how you can watch '90210' reruns

ORLANDO, Fla. - "Mad, bad and dangerous to know."
That's how Luke Perry's character, Dylan McKay, introduced himself to mid '90s America on the beloved teen drama "Beverly Hills, 90210" Perry, with his chiseled jawline, leather jacket and that vintage Porsche, he became his generation's James Dean.
Perry died Monday at the age of 52 in Los Angeles. He suffered a stroke and his family made the decision to take him off of life support.
IMDB.com lists 95 acting credits for Perry, but he is best known for his 10 seasons on the popular drama about America's most famous ZIP code. "Beverly Hills, 90210" aired from 1990 through 2000. Fans who want to relive their teenage nostalgia have many options to watch the reruns.
Streaming:
- A subscription to the streaming service Hulu
- A subscription to Amazon Prime
- CBS All Access offers the first season online
- SlingTV
DVDs:
- If streaming is not in the cards, the Orange County Library System has the DVDs available for checkout with a valid library card.
You can also check the listings provided by TV Guide by clicking here.
