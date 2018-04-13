Huey Lewis and The News cancelling 2018 shows due to hearing loss

Huey Lewis & The News is canceling its 2018 tour.
Billboard reported that the lead singer, Lewis, issued a statement announcing the cancellation. Lewis said in the statement that he has lost most of his hearing due to an inner ear disorder.
“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most my hearing,” Lewis said in the note, posted on Twitter. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can't hear music enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to find pitch... The doctors believe I have Meniere’s Disease and have agreed that I can't perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us.”
Lewis ended his statement by saying he is hopeful that the band will be able to perform again.
Huey Lewis and The News cancel all 2018 performances. See attached note from Huey. pic.twitter.com/FbWqDlGwnR— Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 13, 2018
The band has not announced refunds for those who already have tickets to shows.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}