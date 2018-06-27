Immigrant children, parents separated at border must be reunited within 30 days, judge says

Immigrant children and parents who were separated by U.S. officials at the country's border with Mexico must be reunited within 30 days, a federal judge said in a preliminary injunction Tuesday night.
According to The Associated Press, Dana Sabraw, a U.S. district judge in San Diego, also said immigration officials must reunite children under 5 with their parents within 14 days. Additionally, officials must "provide phone contact between parents and their children within 10 days," the AP reported.
The injunction, issued in response to an American Civil Liberties Union-backed lawsuit, ordered a halt to future separations, as well, the AP reported.
The news comes almost one week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending his administration's policy of separating immigrant children from parents at the border.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
