  • Jimmy Buffett postpones North Carolina show due to extreme cold and rain

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CHARLOTTE, N.C - Parrotheads who were planning to see Jimmy Buffett perform this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, will have to wait a bit longer.

    WSOC reported that the musician has postponed his PNC Music Pavilion show because of the weather. It will be too cold and too rainy Saturday for the outdoor show.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Due to extreme weather, the concert scheduled to take place Sat April 7 has been rescheduled for Fri April 27,” Jimmy Buffett’s Twitter page said Friday. “Tickets for April 7 concert will be honored on Fri April 27, no exchange necessary Refunds avail at point of purchase.”

    Rain will be likely Saturday with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. There could be a half-inch to an inch of rain. Temperatures will only reach a high of 47 degrees.

    Buffett’s show Friday at North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, South Carolina, is still set for 8 p.m.

