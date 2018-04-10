  • Nicki Minaj teases new songs ‘Barbie Tingz,' ‘Chun-Li'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Nicki Minaj has new music coming this week.

    Billboard reported that the rapper, who has been largely silent on social media since January, teased two new songs on her Twitter and Instagram profiles Tuesday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Barbie Tingz” was teased first. The cover features Minaj in Victorian clothing flanked by two women on each side wearing masks.

    The cover of “Chun-Li” shows the rapper dressed in Fendi and posing in a squat. Her hair and the song title appear to reference the “Street Fighter II” character named Chun-Li.

    The songs appear to be the first solo efforts from the rapper in a while. Minaj has appeared on a slew of collaborations, including Migos’ “Motorsport” with Cardi B, Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It’s “Rake It Up” “and Ariana Grande’s “Side to Side.”

    Both singles will be released Thursday at 1 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nicki Minaj teases new songs ‘Barbie Tingz,' ‘Chun-Li'

  • Headline Goes Here

    64lbs. of plastic found inside dead sperm whale leading to its death,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Washington man armed with 3 axes, knife threatens to kill officers at motel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Daughter of ex-Russian spy released from hospital after exposure to nerve agent

  • Headline Goes Here

    T.I. crowns himself inventor of trap music after Gucci Mane tries to claim title