Planned Parenthood branch deletes tweet calling for Disney princess who has had an abortion

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood branch stirred controversy on social media Tuesday after tweeting that Disney should have a "princess who's had an abortion."
According to USA Today, Planned Parenthood Keystone in Lehigh County posted the following now-deleted tweet to its official account:
"We need a disney [sic] princess who's had an abortion," the tweet read. "We need a disney [sic] princess who's pro-choice. We need a disney [sic] princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a disney [sic] princess who's actually a union worker. We need a disney [sic] princess who's trans."
Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood Facing Backlash After Tweeting 'We Need a Disney Princess Who's Had an Abortion...' pic.twitter.com/xoeelYXs9Y— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2018
The tweet immediately drew criticism from anti-abortion activists.
This is as twisted as it gets...Planned Parenthood Keynote says we need a Disney princess who has had an abortion.— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) March 28, 2018
(They have now deleted the horrid tweet but the internet is forever and ever and ever!) pic.twitter.com/Y2BaWSjILK
In case you missed @PPKeystone's atrocious tweet about Disney princesses having abortions, here you go. Happy Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/C5v6inY8V7— Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) March 27, 2018
Planned Parenthood President and CEO Melissa Reed issued the following statement in response to the backlash, according to USA Today:
“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told," Reed said. "Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”
