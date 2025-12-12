Orange County detectives say suspected rapist could have more victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a man is facing several sex crimes charges, and they believe there could be more victims.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Rafael O’Reilly Lerner on 13 charges, including sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Detectives believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward, as Lerner’s tactics are described as emotionally and physically brutal.

Detectives are urging anyone with information or who has had concerning interactions with Lerner to call 911.

Lerner allegedly ingratiates himself with young women, coerces them into sex, becomes extremely violent, and videotapes and photographs his victims during sex.

Deputies said he then threatens to expose these videos and photos publicly and to their parents, creating a cycle of fear and control.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are following leads to uncover the extent of Lerner’s actions.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group