Rapper Mac Miller arrested on charges related to DUI crash

LOS ANGELES - Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said rapper Mac Miller was arrested on DUI charges Thursday morning.
Us Weekly reported that, according to Los Angeles Police Department officer Rosario Herrera, the 26-year-old rapper allegedly drove his 2016 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon over a curb, hitting a pole, around 1 a.m. He and two passengers reportedly got out the car and left on foot.
A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer told People that Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, was tracked to his home when officers matched the vehicle’s license plates to Miller’s address.
Miller was arrested at home, where officers said he confessed to drunk driving and fleeing the scene, according to Us Weekly. KCBS reported Miller was booked in jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. His bail was set at $15,000. He was released around 9:25 a.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A representative for Miller has not commented on the incident.
