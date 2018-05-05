Sweet 16 party ends with trashed hotel room, mom arrested

ATLANTA - Room No. 316 of the Wingate hotel on Cobb Parkway in Atlanta was recently the scene of a raucous Sweet 16 party, according to police.
It was so raucous, the birthday girl’s mother was arrested on 24 misdemeanor counts because police said she rented the room and left her daughter and the daughter’s friend there to party.
A police warrant alleges that there were 27 people, all but three of whom were juveniles, inside the hotel room when police arrived later on April 27, after other hotel guests had complained about the party.
Police said they found two empty wine bottles and 10 grams of marijuana.
The mother is also charged with criminal damage because there was trash all over the room, food embedded in the floor and marks on the walls.
The mother bonded out of Cobb County jail for $11,220 about 20 hours after she was arrested.
