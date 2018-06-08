  • Witness: Alligator grabbed woman, dragged her into Florida Lake

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A woman who was walking along a Florida lake with her dog may be the latest victim of an alligator attack.

    A witness told police they saw the woman being dragged into the lake in Davie, Florida, Friday morning, WSVN reported

    Police are now looking for her. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    Police told WSVN that a dog on a leash was found at the scene, but the owner was not around. 

    The dog was given to animal control. 

    A trapper hired by the Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission is on the scene, as well as Broward County Animal Care officers, WPLG reported.

    The park is popular for people to walk, picnic or walk their pets. It is surrounded by homes, and neighbors said that they have seen kids swimming in the lakes there, WFOR reported.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Witness: Alligator grabbed woman, dragged her into Florida Lake

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump says he's considering pardoning Muhammad Ali, but one may not be necessary

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tick bite causes girl to become temporarily paralyzed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher who quietly amassed fortune leaves $1 million to special needs students

  • Headline Goes Here

    The memorable first time Anthony Bourdain visited Waffle House