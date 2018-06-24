0 World's Ugliest Dog Contest: Zsa Zsa the English bulldog slurps up 2018 title

PETALUMA, Calif. - An English bulldog has fetched the crown in the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog Contest in Petaluma, California.

According to The Associated Press, Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old pooch from Anoka, Minnesota, won the pageant Saturday, beating out more than a dozen less-than-pretty pups for the $1,500 grand prize.

The Latest: English bulldog Zsa Zsa is named the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest. https://t.co/pIZMgkoJa2 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2018

According to the event's website, Zsa Zsa "was a puppy mill dog for five years in Missouri, and instead of placing her in a loving home at her end of breeding, she was put in a dog auction." After Underdog Rescue saved the uncomely canine, current owner Megan Brainard found her on Petfinder and adopted her.

Check out some memorable moments from this year's contest below:

Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldsUgliestDog Contest WINNER Zsa Zsa! Charming the judges with her beauty and talent Zsa Zsa pulled in front of the pack, taking this year’s crown at the #SonomaMarinFair! @pawscouttag pic.twitter.com/pVAXgT3BzZ — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

Meet Zsa Zsa and owner Megan Brainard! Her tongue almost drags on the floor when he walks. It’s real! She got a manicure just for this occasion. #WorldsUgliestDog #SonomaMarinFair pic.twitter.com/G6FwHTbjq3 — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

While the judges tally points and decide this year’s #WorldsUgliestDog Contest winner, reigning queen Martha makes an appearance! pic.twitter.com/4hO4jJoUUE — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

Meet Rooby Roux and owner Kelly Wilson. She is blind, but has a great sense of smell and hearing! Not to mention her fabulous mullet. #WorldsUgliestDog #SonomaMarinFair pic.twitter.com/zMsatgDGss — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

Meet Tee Tee and owner Linda Elmquist. Tee Tee was a homeless dog and was on the streets of Tucson, rough around the edges. #WorldsUgliestDog #SonomaMainFair pic.twitter.com/kUluQYZEgC — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

Meet Scamp and owner Yvonne Morones. Scamp is sexy and he knows it! He has a strong stench, but blames it on others. #WorldsUgliestDog #SonomaMarinFair pic.twitter.com/yMfEzlAnQF — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

Meet Ozzie and owner Edie Partridge! He is a rescue dog and it is his 1st year competing! #WorldsUgliestDog #SonomaMarinFair pic.twitter.com/7HHc5OAlFv — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

