2 crew members killed on Holland America cruise ship during incident onboard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A couple of crew members on the Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam cruise ship were killed during an incident on the ship Friday.

Two crew members died after an incident in the engineering area of the ship, Holland America said, according to WFLA. The incident happened when the ship was docked in Half City Cay in the Bahamas.

“All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members’ families at this difficult time,” a cruise line spokesperson said in an emailed statement to USA Today. “The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company’s absolute priority.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the cruise line said, according to The Associated Press.

No further information about the incidents has been released. The names of the crew members have also not yet been released.

The cruise ship left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 16 for a seven-night trip, according to the AP.

