Alan Ruck, ‘Succession’ and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ star, involved in crash in Hollywood

Actor Alan Ruck was involved in a three-car crash in Hollywood on Halloween night that left his pickup truck partway inside a pizzeria, according to multiple reports.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person, a 32-year-old man, was injured, officials said.

Ruck, best known for his roles as Conner Roy in “Succession” and Cameron Frye in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” appeared to have crashed his Rivian R1T electric pickup into another car as it was stopped at a light, according to KNBC and KCBS-TV. Surveillance footage showed the truck going through the intersection and clipping another car before it hit a building that houses Raffallo’s Pizza, KCBS reported.

“The good thing is, nobody was inside of the restroom,” the pizza shop’s owner, Walter Rosales, told the news station on Wednesday. “It was really hard last night, all the people that were crying ... because they know to us, they know for so many years, they were crying and giving thanks to God because we were alive.”

Tim Ratcliff, who owns several restaurants next to Raffallo’s, told KTLA that during the crash, he felt the building shake and “thought a bomb or something had exploded.”

He said he rushed to help Ruck, who said he didn’t know why he crashed.

“I asked him, ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?’” Ratcliff said, according to KTLA.

No citations or arrests were immediately announced, KABC-TV reported. Police told KCBS that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Authorities continue to investigate.

