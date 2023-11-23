American Girl’s doll of year shares same name, home state with Minnesota toddler

OTSEGO, Minn. — A Minnesota toddler can stake her claim as a living doll.

The child, from the suburban Minneapolis city of Otsego, has the same name and home state as American Girl’s 2024 Girl of the Year, KARE-TV reported.

Lila Monetti, meet ... Lila Monetti.

“I’m like, ‘There’s no way they could’ve found a name like that without finding my family,’” Jared Monetti, father of the real-life Lila, told the television station.

Every year, the popular doll maker releases a Girl of the Year doll with a unique storyline. This year, American Girl’s newest doll was named Lila Monetti from St. Paul.

Hello, neighbor.

The real Lila enjoys serving ice cream and providing medical care to her doll “patients,” KARE reported.

“She likes to play doctor a lot, we think she’s gonna be Doctor Lila,” Michaela Moretti told the television station.

Jared Monetti said he learned about the odd coincidence from his mother, who sent him a text.

“She was like, ‘Check this out!’” Jared Monetti told KARE. “It was a link to a doll named Lila Monetti. I thought she had just customized a doll on the website. And then I Googled it. (American Girl) had named this Girl of the Year Lila Monetti.”

American Girl was also surprised by the matching name and state. The biography of the doll, which depicts a 10-year-old girl, was written by an author, who also chose the name and city, according to the television station.

Erin Falligant, who wrote Lila’s journal and upcoming book, “Lila Goes for Gold,” had visited the Twin Cities to get a sense of the doll’s community, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

After learning about the real-life Lila, American Girl sent the girl her namesake doll, along with Falligant’s book and journal, which follows the girl’s adventures in gymnastics and at a horseback riding camp in Wisconsin.

It is a great deal, since the doll, journal and accessories cost $145, according to American Girl’s website. The doll alone costs $110.

But the parents of the real-life Lila were more impressed seeing their daughter’s name on a doll loved by girls nationwide. And it is a good bet that Lila will be sharing scoops of ice cream with her new friend.

“It’s so crazy to see the name in print like this,” Jared Moretti told KARE. “This is absolutely nuts.”