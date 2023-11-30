Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller accused of assaulting pregnant person

DALLAS — Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who is accused of attacking a pregnant person in Dallas on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Police said Miller, 34, got into an argument with the victim at a home on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. The argument was sparked by upcoming travel plans and escalated, with the victim saying that Miller shoved and pushed her, yanked her hair and put his hands on her neck twice, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The victim, who said she is six weeks pregnant, said she repeatedly yelled, “Stop, I’m pregnant,” during the argument, according to the News. She said Miller left after she told him that she was calling the police.

Authorities said the victim was treated for “minor injuries,” the AP reported. Citing a police affidavit, the News reported that she had “minor abrasions” on her left hand and bruising on her abdomen, left bicep and neck that was “consistent with applied pressure.”

Miller will be charged with assault of a pregnant person, a third-degree felony, KTVT reported.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Bills said they learned of “an incident involving Von Miller” earlier in the morning.

“We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point,” the statement read, according to NFL.com.

League officials said they were “aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club,” adding that they had no further comment, NFL.com reported.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was named Super Bowl MVP in 2016 with the Denver Broncos. He also played for the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Buffalo Bills in 2022. This season, he has appeared in eight games with the team, according to NFL.com.