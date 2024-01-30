Chita Rivera, Broadway star, dies at 91

Chita Rivera, the Tony-winning dancer, singer and actress who spent decades performing on Broadway, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 91.

Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed Tuesday that she died “after a brief illness” in New York, People reported. No other details were immediately shared, according to The New York Times.

Rivera’s rep, Merle Frimark, also confirmed her death in a statement obtained by People.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera,” Frimark said. “My dear friend of over 40 years was 91.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Kennedy Center Honors From left, David Rubenstein, Chita Rivera, Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Trisha Yearwood, Dick Van Dyke, Joan Baez, Gloria Estefan, Midori and Deborah F. Rutter pose for a group photo at the 43nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) (Kevin Wolf/AP)

