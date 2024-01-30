Trending

Chita Rivera, Broadway star, dies at 91

Chita Rivera dies FILE PHOTO: Chita Rivera attends the Chita Rivera Awards 2023 at NYU Skirball Center on May 22, 2023 in New York City. Rivera died at the age of 91. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chita Rivera, the Tony-winning dancer, singer and actress who spent decades performing on Broadway, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 91.

Rivera’s daughter, Lisa Mordente, confirmed Tuesday that she died “after a brief illness” in New York, People reported. No other details were immediately shared, according to The New York Times.

Rivera’s rep, Merle Frimark, also confirmed her death in a statement obtained by People.

“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera,” Frimark said. “My dear friend of over 40 years was 91.”

Kennedy Center Honors From left, David Rubenstein, Chita Rivera, Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Trisha Yearwood, Dick Van Dyke, Joan Baez, Gloria Estefan, Midori and Deborah F. Rutter pose for a group photo at the 43nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) (Kevin Wolf/AP)

