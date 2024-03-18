Fitness influencer Giorgi “Tzane” Janelidze dies after falling into a ravine

Instagram fitness influencer Giorgi “Tzane” Janelidze died Wednesday after he fell into a ravine while filming social media content in Italy, People reported.

>> Read more trending news

The 23-year-old was in Roghudi Vecchio, Calabria, Italy, when he was standing on a balcony that did not have a railing. He slipped and fell into a ravine, media outlet Ethnos reported.

Janelidze’s friend, Chris Kogias, who accompanied him on the trip, confirmed news of the death to the outlet.

“Tzane is no longer with us,” said Kogias, who is also a social media influencer, according to People. “He left us yesterday afternoon during the trip we made to Italy. Please pray with us for his soul to rest in peace.”

Fitness influencer Giorgi 'Tzane' Janelidze died after falling into a ravine while filming social media content in Italy. https://t.co/yMB0ALjb5X — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 16, 2024

Fire brigade teams from the Melito Porto Salvo tried to get to Janelidze, but could not reach him before he died, according to MSN.

Janelidze and two friends were in Italy to shoot a video for his social media account when he was killed.

The Greek Reporter reported that Janelidze’s father is traveling to Calabria to identify his son’s body.

Janelidze had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and more than 86,000 followers on TikTok.

His girlfriend, Elena Margariti wrote on Instagram: “The most beautiful person inside and out, the biggest adventure I’ve ever had with someone. With my man, my whole life.

“Many dreams, a home together, through our difficulties, through our joys, and we made it, us against all odds,” she continued. “So unfairly, so early. I love you so much. We will meet again. My Tzitsi.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group