Google’s ‘Frightgeist’ ranks this year’s top 10 Halloween costumes

KPop Demon Hunters
Halloween FILE PHOTO: A model wearing a costume based on the character Rumi poses for photographs at the KPop Demon Hunters themed zone at Everland on September 30, 2025, in Yongin, South Korea. Costumes from the movie are predicted to be the most popular this year by Google Trends. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
Halloween is looming and while we are still days away from Oct. 31, there are parties, trunk or treat and school parades to get ready for.

Google has launched its “Frightgeist” using data from its trending lists to see what costumes you’ll see the most of this year.

It may be no surprise, but “KPop Deamon Hunters” is dominating the list.

Rumi, Zoey, Mira, Jinu and Baby Saja are the top five costumes, Google predicted.

Here are the top 25 overall costumes:

  1. Rumi (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  2. Zoey (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  3. Mira (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  4. Jinu (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  5. Baby Saja (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  6. Chicken Jockey (“Minecraft)
  7. Labubu
  8. Derpy the Tiger (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  9. Elphaba (“Wicked”)
  10. The Lorax
  11. Hamilton
  12. Nightwing
  13. Nurse (“Silent Hill”)
  14. Toothless (“How To Train Your Dragon”)
  15. Glinda (“Wicked”)
  16. Ladybug
  17. Gabby (“Gabby’s Dollhouse”)
  18. Supergirl
  19. Superman
  20. Donnie Darko
  21. Founding Father
  22. Pyramid Head
  23. Wednesday
  24. Cleo De Nile (“Monster High”)
  25. Lord Farquaad (“Shrek”)

For kids, Rumi is also No. 1 with a Labubu No. 3 before “KPop Demon Hunters” return for No. 3 to No. 7.

Top kid’s costumes:

  1. Rumi (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  2. Labubu
  3. Zoey (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  4. Mira (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  5. Jinu (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  6. Baby Saja (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  7. Derpy the Tiger (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
  8. Elphaba (“Wicked”)
  9. Demon
  10. Creeper (“Minecraft”)
  11. Toothless (“How To Train Your Dragon”)
  12. Chicken Jockey (“Minecraft)
  13. Race Car Driver
  14. The Lorax
  15. Glinda (“Wicked”)

For duos:

  1. Astrid and Hiccup (“How To Train Your Dragon”)
  2. Starfire and Nightwing
  3. Plug and Outlet
  4. Shimmer and Shine
  5. Donkey and Dragon
  6. Thing 1 and Thing 2
  7. Dr. Evil and Mini Me
  8. Chowder and Panini
  9. Beavis and Butthead
  10. Deer and Hunter
  11. Robin and Starfire
  12. Glinda and Elphaba
  13. Princess and the Pea
  14. Padme and Anakin
  15. Kanga and Roo

Google has also broken down the top five costumes for various cities in the U.S.

1. Rumi

2. Zoey

3. Jinu

4. Cruella de Vil

5. Mira

