Katherine Short, eldest daughter of actor-comedian Martin Short, dies at 42

LOS ANGELES — Katherine Short, the eldest of three children adopted by “Only Murders in the Building” star Martin Short and his late wife, actress Nancy Dolman, died on Monday in Los Angeles. She was 42.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to Katherine Short’s residence in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles at about 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ was the first news outlet to report her death, which was also confirmed by her family, the Los Angeles Times reported. No cause of death has been officially given by authorities; the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office is handling the case, according to USA Today.

A law enforcement source told the Times that Katherine Short died by apparent suicide.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at Katherine Short’s home, ABC News reported. Personnel arriving at the residence discovered a woman who was deceased, according to the news outlet.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” the family said in a statement. “The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Katherine Elizabeth Short was a licensed clinical social worker who operated a private practice in Los Angeles, USA Today reported. She specialized in adoption, anxiety, depression, personality disorders, grief and loss, suicidality and relationship difficulties, according to the newspaper.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1983, and received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006, Variety reported.

Katherine Short received her master’s degree in 2010 from the University of Southern California School of Social Work, according to USA Today. She worked at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital before going into private practice, according to People.

Martin Short and Dolman first met in 1972 when they worked together on a production of "Godspell," according to The Hollywood Reporter. They were married in 1980; Dolman died on Aug. 21, 2010, after a battle with ovarian cancer, ABC News reported.

In addition to her father, Katherine Short’s survivors include her younger brothers, Oliver Patrick Short, 39; and Henry Hayter Short, 36.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

