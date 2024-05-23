Man accused of abandoning dog, selling her puppies who were too young to be separated

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A man is facing charges after a dog was found abandoned in Wolcott, Connecticut without her new puppies, authorities say.

>> Read more trending news

Wolcott Police Department said Thursday that Jose Solivan, 27, turned himself into police after he had learned about a warrant for him on cruelty to animals and false statement charges, according to WFSB.

Police said that Solivan dumped a mother dog named Mia, on the side of the road in Wolcott on April 16. Mia had just given birth, WFSB reported. Her puppies were believed to have been sold out of a car at a Walmart store in Waterbury.

Investigators started to search for her puppies. They were eventually found and were able to recover about five of the seven puppies, according to the news outlet.

Police said that the puppies were too young to have been separated from their mother.

“They were like 5 or 7 days old when they were given away, their eyes weren’t even open yet,” Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens told WFSB.

The puppies are doing well, according to police. Wolcott Animal Control said that the mother is about 18 months old and had around three litters before she was found dumped, WFSB reported.

The puppies are expected to be up for adoption over the next few weeks.

Waterbury Police Department is also investigating Solivan since the puppies were sold prematurely in Waterbury, police said. An arrest is expected.

© 2024 Cox Media Group