Man accused of killing girlfriend, wounding her 2 nephews in NYC shooting

NEW YORK — A New York City man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and wounding her two nephews on Saturday, authorities said.

Rosvin Mejia Castillo, 37, was arrested and charged with murder, three counts of assault, one count of attempted assault, two counts of attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was also charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, WCBS-TV reported.

Castillo is accused in the shooting death of Saida Bonilla Mejia, 40, of the New York City borough of the Bronx. Castillo and Mejia lived at the same residence, at East 203rd Street and Valentine Avenue, according to the television station.

Police say they have a suspect in custody accused of shooting and killing a woman in the Bronx and injuring her nephews. @KristieKNews spoke to the victim's brother. https://t.co/C7hJzoixeD — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) February 11, 2024

Officers with the New York City Police Department responded to the apartment at around 5 a.m. EST, WNBC-TV reported. Police discovered Mejia in grave condition, and two boys, ages 16 and 9, with gunshot wounds, according to WCBS.

All three were taken to an area hospital, where Mejia was later pronounced dead. The older boy, who was shot in the buttocks, was released from the hospital, WNBC reported. The 9-year-old was shot in his arm and remained hospitalized in stable condition, according to the television station.

A preliminary investigation showed that Castillo rang the doorbell to the apartment. When Mejia opened the door, she allegedly saw him pull out a pistol and turned to run away, WNBC reported.

The two boys were shot in the ensuing gunfire, according to the television station.

Castillo was arrested at about 12:10 p.m. EST, police said.

“I feel so bad because I was not here to protect my sister,” the victim’s brother, Kelvin Reyes, told WPIX-TV.

Reyes said that the couple, who are both from Honduras, had a “tumultuous relationship,” adding that he had previously reported domestic violence to police on other occasions, according to the television station.

“When he was living with my sister, nobody came to my sister’s house because of him,” Reyes told WPIX. “He was a toxic person.”

An investigation is ongoing.

