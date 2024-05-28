National Hamburger Day 2024: Free burgers, deals at Burger King, Wendy’s, others

National Hamburger Day falls on Tuesday, and if you are a burger fan, there is a deal to be had.

>> Read more trending news

The hamburger is a staple across America and has been for quite a while. An 1896 Chicago Tribune article refers to the growing popularity amongst rail commuters of the “hamburger sandwich,” according to Nationaltoday.com.

The popularity of the burger has only grown over the years. Today, more than half of all sandwiches sold worldwide are burgers.

Below are some of the deals you will be able to take advantage of on Saturday.

Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with other discounts or coupons. Prices may vary with location.

© 2024 Cox Media Group