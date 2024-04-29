U.S. marshal, 2 local officers killed while serving warrant in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three law enforcement officers, including a U.S. marshal, were killed Monday afternoon while serving a warrant in North Carolina.

Update 5:25 p.m. EDT, Monday, April 29, 2024: WSOC-TV in Charlotte reported that sources said one of the marshals wounded in the gunfire had died. CBS News reported that the dead include the marshal and two local officers who were members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The network, citing sources, reported that at least six officers were shot in the incident, which took place just before 2 p.m. EDT as the task force attempted to serve a warrant at a home in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in east Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which has kept the public apprised via X, formerly Twitter, reported around 5 p.m. that the home had been cleared and the scene secured.

One of the alleged shooting suspects was found dead inside the house, authorities said. Two other occupants inside the home were being questioned.

The residence on Galway Drive is now clear, and the area is safe. Residents no longer need to shelter in place.



At least one shooting suspect was located deceased at the residence after clearing the scene.



CMPD is questioning two other occupants of the home.



Original story:

Multiple police officers have been shot in an active shooter situation underway in North Carolina.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The scene is still active. Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities,” the department said on X.

Authorities said the shooting, which occurred in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, took place as the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve a warrant.

“Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the gunfire and are being transported to the hospital,” another X post read.

This is a developing story.

