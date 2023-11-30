Officials: Woman’s body found dumped on side of road

OLD MILL CREEK, Ill. — A woman’s body was found early Wednesday morning by a roadway in Old Mill Creek, Illinois, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

Lake County Sheriff’s Office said around 7 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called out to Hunt Club Road which is south of Route 173 about a possible body on the side of the road. When deputies arrived, they found the body and it belonged to a woman. The body was found on the east shoulder.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

“We’re combing through missing persons reports, so any that are here in Lake County. We don’t find any, we’ll go broader, surrounding counties, surrounding states,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, according to WLS-TV.

“Preliminary indications based on very preliminary information think that she is 30 or above. She is a Caucasian woman. Sheriff’s detectives did observe some trauma to the woman’s face,” Covelli said, according to the news outlet.

The sheriff’s office said that the woman’s cause and manner of death remain under investigation and that preliminary information indicated that the woman was a victim of a homicide. They said that it appeared her body was dumped on the side of the road in the early morning hours.

The sheriff’s office said that the cause and manner of death remain under investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled, WFLD reported.