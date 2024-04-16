O.J. Simpson: Executor of estate walks back ‘zero’ money comments about Goldman family

The attorney who is executor of the estate of O.J. Simpson is walking back comments he made about withholding any money to the Goldman family, who won a civil judgment against the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Malcolm LaVergne told The Hollywood Reporter that he would ensure that any claim made by the parents of Ron Goldman to recover the millions they are owed from the 1997 lawsuit will be accepted by Simpson’s estate. The $33.5 million judgment has nearly tripled over the years due to interest owed, David Cook, who represents the Goldman family, told the Los Angeles Times. Due to interest, the original debt has grown to more than $114 million.

Simpson, 76, died on Wednesday of prostate cancer, and his family announced his death the next day. His will was filed Friday in a Clark County court in Nevada. LaVergne was named the executor of the estate, while Simpson’s son, Justin Simpson, was named as “successor personal representative,” CNN reported.

LaVergne originally told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a telephone interview that he would fight to prevent the payout of the $33.5 million judgment, telling the newspaper that it was his hope “that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”

LaVergne had a different tone on Monday.

“I can tell you in advance, Fred Goldman’s claim will be accepted. And his claim will be handled in accordance with Nevada law,” LaVergne told The Hollywood Reporter.

LaVergne said his original comments referred to a debt collection lawyer working with the Goldman family, NBC News reported.

“Within an hour of knowing that O.J. died, he started talking (expletive). My advocate instinct was, ‘Oh, you’re gonna keep (expletive) on him even after he’s dead?’”

“‘Fine, you know? You get nothing.’ And so, those were my remarks then. But I backtracked, and they were pretty harsh remarks. And now I’m going in the other direction.”

O.J. Simpson had been charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman who were found dead on June 12, 1994. The former movie star and advertising pitchman was acquitted of both murders in 1995 but was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit, according to The New York Times.

According to court filings, O.J. Simpson’s will places all of his property into a trust, the Review-Journal reported. The document states that Simpson’s property was placed into The Orenthal Simpson Revocable Living Trust, which was created on Jan. 25, 2024, according to KNTV. The document was filed by Casady Law Offices in Las Vegas, according to the television station.

LaVergne said that he plans to be “hypertransparent” with the families of Brown Simpson and Goldman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m going to show my homework before I even have to give it to the courts and see what we can do in terms of getting this estate in order,” he said.

