Recall alert: Bookcase recalled after 4-year-old dies in tip-over incident

Dania Furniture has recalled 940 Hayden bookcases sold at its stores nationwide and online, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported on its website.

The recalled bookcase is unstable unless anchored to the wall. Improperly secured bookcases can tip-over or cause entrapment, posing a risk to children, the CPSC said.

A 4-year-old was killed when one of the bookcases tipped over in 2023, Fox 8 in Tampa, Florida reported. The bookcases were manufactured in Italy and distributed by Dania Furniture in its stores and online. They sold for about $370 between November 2017 and February 2024, Fox 8 reported.

Officials warned customers to stop using these bookcases and keep them out of reach of children if they are not anchored to the wall.

Dania Furniture said consumers can contact them and receive a tip-over restraint kit installed for free. Customers can also have a full refund if they prefer.

Call Dania Furniture toll-free at 844-722-6347 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. The email is ProductsafetyHotline@interline.com, or online at https://daniafurniture.com/pages/safety-recalls or https://daniafurniture.com, and click on Safety Recalls at the top of the page.

For more information, go to CPSC here.





